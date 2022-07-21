The IGA on Bloomfield Street has been dubbed the best in Australia after just two years in business, winning the top gong at a national award ceremony on the Gold Coast.
The independent retailer was named National IGA Store of the Year in the National IGA Awards of Excellence in the annual celebration to recognise stores across the country.
It comes after the store was also named Queensland's top IGA supermarket for 2022.
Owner Tyrone Jones said they focused on providing fresh food and quality service with exceptional customer service.
"When we opened this store, it was during the first couple of weeks of the pandemic and trying to employ our team and find people who are passionate about food was difficult to do," Mr Jones said.
"Since opening, the store has continued to grow and I have to give credit to our General Manager David, our Store Manager Paul and the team at IGA Bloomfield for how they stepped up during that time.
"They are passionate about food and the community, they are the local heroes."
The Supa IGA Mount Cotton had been the national winner for the last two years, also owned by Tyrone and Leanne Jones of Jones Retail Group.
IGA on Bloomfield was modelled from the Mount Cotton store and has continued it's success on the national stage.
The Cleveland supermarket has an in-store cafe, fromagerie room, butchery, gourmet delicatessen and in-store sushi which make it a local shopping destination.
The store also brought home IGA National Delicatessen Department of the Year and IGA National Bakery Department of the Year.
In addition to the Hall of Fame, 23 awards were presented during the evening which was hosted by the Today Show's Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon.
It was the first in-person event where the nation's independent retailers could come together since COVID, which forced dinners to be held in individual states for the last two years.
