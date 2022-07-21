Redland City Bulletin
IGA on Bloomfield takes top prize at national awards ceremony

By Emily Lowe
July 21 2022 - 5:00am
IGA on Bloomfield staff win National IGA Store of the Year in the National IGA Awards of Excellence. Picture supplied.

The IGA on Bloomfield Street has been dubbed the best in Australia after just two years in business, winning the top gong at a national award ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

