Mayor Karen Williams resists calls to resign but keeps quiet on post-court return date

By Jordan Crick
July 22 2022 - 9:00pm
Protesters gather to call for the Mayor to resign and [inset] Cr Williams after handing down the Redlands budget. Photos by Jordan Crick

REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure to resign from the city's top job, but is keeping quiet about when she plans on returning to work after her court case.

