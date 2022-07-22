REDLANDS Mayor Karen Williams remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure to resign from the city's top job, but is keeping quiet about when she plans on returning to work after her court case.
Several within council ranks have gone to ground since the budget day crash, with chief executive Andrew Chesterman and the Mayor - who is currently on unpaid leave - refusing requests for an interview.
The pair were both absent at Wednesday's council meeting, where all talk of the incident and drink-driving charge were completely ignored, despite a push earlier this month to have a no confidence motion tabled.
Cr Adelia Berridge told reporters outside the chambers that she had not heard from the Mayor or received any internal communication about when she would return.
It came as locals mounted a protest calling for the Mayor to stand down, chanting "sack Karen Williams" and "Karen must go".
Redland City Council declined to answer questions about if Cr Williams had indicated when she would return to work or whether she had been in contact with other councillors while on unpaid leave.
"In full respect of any investigations, the court and judicial process, council is not at liberty to comment further. The Mayor remains on leave," a spokeswoman said.
"The Redland City Council CEO is interstate on pre-planned leave."
The Mayor also appears to have hung onto her high-profile role with the Local Government Association of Queensland since the crash.
She is currently listed on the board of directors with the not-for-profit company, which serves the state's 77 councils.
Cr Williams announced earlier this month that she would take "a period" of unpaid leave until her matter was dealt with in court, but stopped short of confirming a date for her return to work.
It has left the door ajar for Cr Julie Talty to take up the mantle in the Acting Mayor role and chair council's general meetings.
Local Government Minister Steven Miles said he had not received any further advice about the Mayor since she decided to voluntarily take unpaid leave earlier this month.
"If any action had have been appropriate at that stage, it would have been to stand her aside, so there was no need for further advice because she had voluntarily taken the action," he said.
The council said in a statement that it could not act on three of the petitions tabled at Wednesday's general meeting, but one asking for a zero alcohol policy had been referred to the chief executive.
"Mayors and councillors, as elected representatives, are not council employees but are elected by the community .. and cannot be removed by an organisation such as a council," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
