Here is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a well located lifestyle, coupled with the advantage of owning a second home on the same property, creating an excellent income.
This property consists of two very well appointed lowset brick and tile homes, both on individual titles and with current tenants, yet open to move in to in September and November if desired.
Located close to transport and the Victoria Point cafés and shops, both homes have plenty of options such as for individual ownership, owning both as investment income, or for the downsizing retiree to live in one and rent out the other as part of a great retirement income plan.
These very solidly built homes offer quality fixtures and all the necessary creature comforts.
The modern kitchen and spacious lounge/dining areas are conducive to entertaining while the large three bedrooms offer peace and seclusion.
Additional features are aplenty including air conditioning, family/media room, separate powder room, ducted vacuum, security system and security screens.
The low-maintenance yard is beautifully landscaped and Body Corporate fees are low cost.
Unique property with homes like this is a rarity and never lasts long.
