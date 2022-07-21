Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Major amendments to Redland City Plan to protect native wildlife

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:44am, first published July 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has proposed amendments to the Redland City Plan in a bid to protect native wildlife.

Acting mayor Julie Talty has welcomed proposed amendments to accommodate urban wildlife corridors in the Redlands despite voting against motions to protect wildlife corridors since 2018.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.