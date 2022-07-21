A Redlands family is diving head first into a mammoth swimming challenge to help their loved one in need.
Matthew Fish will attempt to swim for five hours straight at Victoria Point PCYC to raise money for a family fighting a lengthy cancer battle.
The 46-year-old said his wife's cousin Ben Carden who was "like a brother" to him suffered a seizure at work which led to a major health discovery.
"He raced to the PA hospital to get scans to find out he has a massive brain tumour in left side of brain called Astrocytoma, which they say you can live about 5-8 years," Mr Fish said.
"He is staying positive saying he is going to live to 80, but the fact of the matter is he was the main income earner with two young daughters, a partner and mortgage.
Mr Carden has had brain surgery to remove the tumour, one round of radiation and has started 12 months of chemotherapy.
On the September 3 Mr Fish will take the plunge with some help from his family to tackle the five hour swimming challenge.
"I'll will be doing the swim alone but at the end of each hour I'll have a 2 minute break to get hydrolytes in me," he said.
"In that little break, Ben's kids, our cousins, niece's and nephews will relay with me do a couple of laps to keep lane moving.
"In these kinds of swims it's mostly mental and you will hit the pain barrier a few times but once you get your head right and you can do anything.
"I only have to swim for five hours, Ben and Wendy's fight is every day. I know if the shoe was on the other foot they would be helping us out."
Mr Fish said he hoped the whole community would get involved with the cause.
"We are hoping to raise as much as we can and will also be making a contribution to the Mark Hughes foundation after proceeds have been raised," he said.
"We are looking for local businesses to get behind this with donations of cash or goods that can go into our raffles.
"Prizes so far in raffle are weekend accommodation to North Stradbroke island, a one hour massage voucher, mechanical service and a paint package together with paint supplies and equipment from Bristol Paints Capalaba."
To buy raffle tickets or donate to the cause email 76fish@live.com.au or @adelefish@bigpond.com, or visit the YMCA pool Victoria Point Saturday September 3 from 7-11am.
Contact the Facebook Page Doing it for Benny for updates on the swim and live raffle draws on the day.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
