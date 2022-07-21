Redland City Bulletin

Warning for boaties ahead of wild weather across Queensland

By Emily Lowe
July 21 2022 - 9:00pm
Boaties have been warned to stay on land this weekend as weather conditions could cause large swells in Queensland waters from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

