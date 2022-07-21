Boaties have been warned to stay on land this weekend as weather conditions could cause large swells in Queensland waters from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a severe weather event could bring near gale-force winds and potentially heavy rainfall across the state.
Advertisement
The weather bureau has issued warnings of damaging winds developing about K'gari (Fraser Island), Moreton and Stradbroke Islands and the northern Sunshine Coast from Friday morning.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said boaties should take note and stay off the water.
"The Bureau... has predicted the east coast low will develop on Friday and persist into Saturday.
"As experienced boaties will know, this will create a difficult boating environment.
"While the weather system is expected to remain offshore, it is forecast to produce damaging winds of more than 90km/h about the coast and hinterland, increased swell and dangerous surf.
"Those are definitely not ideal conditions for a day's fishing or recreational boating, and I urge anyone planning a boat trip to seriously consider the risks."
Mr Bailey said the best thing boaties could do was be aware of the weather forecast when deciding if it was safe to go out.
"One of boating's fatal five in Queensland is poor trip planning, which includes not taking notice of weather forecasts," he said.
"The golden rule is to check the weather forecast and, if in doubt, don't go out.
"If you really must do so, make sure you carry the required safety equipment, wear your lifejackets, and continue to check weather forecasts.
"It's handy to let your local volunteer rescue group know your plans, when you are due back, and leave contact details just in case of an emergency."
Mr Bailey said owners of boats at moorings should ensure their lines were well maintained and capable of riding out strong winds and high tides.
"Don't allow your vessel to break free and do damage or become a navigational hazard to others," he said.
For more information and notices to mariners, visit www.msq.qld.gov.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.