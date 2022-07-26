United in celebrating the vision Advertising Feature

COMING TOGETHER: Star of the Sea Cleveland will celebrate several activities this week as part of Catholic Education Week 2022 including Liturgy, Prayer and Mass.

Catholic schools across Queensland will celebrate their community spirit as they mark Catholic Education Week 2022 from 24-30 July.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission (QCEC) Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said the week provided Catholic schools with an opportunity to celebrate their unique communities and their common heritage.

"It's a wonderful time for Queensland's 313 Catholic schools and 29 kindergartens to reflect on not just the special nature of their school community but also how they contribute to the wider community," Dr Perry said.

"This year four new school communities will be joining the celebrations with the opening of new schools in Cairns, Mackay, Brisbane and the Gold Coast at the start of 2022.

The theme for this year's celebration is Communities of Faith, Hope and Love.

"It's a theme that reminds us that a Christian life is lived in community and at the heart of that community are faith in God, hope for the future, and love of God and each other," Dr Perry said

"Catholic education strives to make a difference in the lives of those in our school communities and in the wider community by challenging young people to live out the message of Jesus and to reach their full potential as compassionate, contributing, life-giving members of society."

The official launch of Catholic Education Week is being hosted by Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office at St Patrick's Cathedral, Toowoomba, on Tuesday, July 26.

Executive Director Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Dr Pat Coughlan said Toowoomba Catholic schools represented a microcosm of Catholic education in Queensland.

"Our schools range from small remote primary schools like St Finbarr's at Quilpie through to our large colleges and boarding schools in Toowoomba," Dr Coughlan said.

Dr Perry said Catholic Education Week was also a time to acknowledge those who go the extra mile in Catholic schools.