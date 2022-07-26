College marks major milestone Advertising Feature

Carmel College celebrated Foundation Day last Friday with an array of activities throughout the day.



As this is the 30-year anniversary of Redlands' only Catholic Co-educational College, the day was celebrated starting with a full school mass presided over by Father Jack and Father Rony.



A wonderful Welcome to Country with students honouring their heritage through dance highlighted Carmel's inclusive approach.



During the week students had decorated polystyrene bricks with thoughts, prayers, and memories as a symbol of what Foundation Day is all about.



This was showcased at the mass and gave the poignant feeling that this too, is another year that they can add a brick to the foundation that is Carmel College.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, the students got ready for Carmival!



A student run activity of over 40 'market stalls' that had all sorts of activities, games, foods, and drinks available.



The kids had a wonderful time creating these stalls and playing at the other ones available.



All funds raised on the day went to Carmel Cares, a school based charity that helps families and communities that are in need.

The day was completed with 'Carmel's Got Talent' where 13 talented students performed in front of the enthusiastic 1200 strong crowd to perform.



The acts were amazing and the support from the crowd was epic!



A big congratulations to Daniel for first place, Taya for second place and Will and Mel for third place.

Foundation Day is integral to our school as it is a great way to build the bonds between students and teachers, and to increase morale within the school.



We feel blessed to be able to have these events and to have our students whole-heartedly engage in the day.



We are proud to have been lighting the way in the Redlands for the last 30 years helping student feels part of the community and providing opportunity for growth.