Carmel College celebrated Foundation Day last Friday with an array of activities throughout the day.
As this is the 30-year anniversary of Redlands' only Catholic Co-educational College, the day was celebrated starting with a full school mass presided over by Father Jack and Father Rony.
A wonderful Welcome to Country with students honouring their heritage through dance highlighted Carmel's inclusive approach.
During the week students had decorated polystyrene bricks with thoughts, prayers, and memories as a symbol of what Foundation Day is all about.
This was showcased at the mass and gave the poignant feeling that this too, is another year that they can add a brick to the foundation that is Carmel College.
Following the Eucharistic celebration, the students got ready for Carmival!
A student run activity of over 40 'market stalls' that had all sorts of activities, games, foods, and drinks available.
The kids had a wonderful time creating these stalls and playing at the other ones available.
All funds raised on the day went to Carmel Cares, a school based charity that helps families and communities that are in need.
The day was completed with 'Carmel's Got Talent' where 13 talented students performed in front of the enthusiastic 1200 strong crowd to perform.
The acts were amazing and the support from the crowd was epic!
A big congratulations to Daniel for first place, Taya for second place and Will and Mel for third place.
Foundation Day is integral to our school as it is a great way to build the bonds between students and teachers, and to increase morale within the school.
We feel blessed to be able to have these events and to have our students whole-heartedly engage in the day.
We are proud to have been lighting the way in the Redlands for the last 30 years helping student feels part of the community and providing opportunity for growth.
Photos from the events are available on the Carmel College social pages: @carmelcollegethornlands on Facebook or Instagram.
Catholic schools across Queensland will celebrate their community spirit as they mark Catholic Education Week 2022 from 24-30 July.
Queensland Catholic Education Commission (QCEC) Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said the week provided Catholic schools with an opportunity to celebrate their unique communities and their common heritage.
"It's a wonderful time for Queensland's 313 Catholic schools and 29 kindergartens to reflect on not just the special nature of their school community but also how they contribute to the wider community," Dr Perry said.
"This year four new school communities will be joining the celebrations with the opening of new schools in Cairns, Mackay, Brisbane and the Gold Coast at the start of 2022.
The theme for this year's celebration is Communities of Faith, Hope and Love.
"It's a theme that reminds us that a Christian life is lived in community and at the heart of that community are faith in God, hope for the future, and love of God and each other," Dr Perry said
"Catholic education strives to make a difference in the lives of those in our school communities and in the wider community by challenging young people to live out the message of Jesus and to reach their full potential as compassionate, contributing, life-giving members of society."
The official launch of Catholic Education Week is being hosted by Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office at St Patrick's Cathedral, Toowoomba, on Tuesday, July 26.
Executive Director Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools Dr Pat Coughlan said Toowoomba Catholic schools represented a microcosm of Catholic education in Queensland.
"Our schools range from small remote primary schools like St Finbarr's at Quilpie through to our large colleges and boarding schools in Toowoomba," Dr Coughlan said.
Dr Perry said Catholic Education Week was also a time to acknowledge those who go the extra mile in Catholic schools.
"The Spirit of Catholic Education Awards recognise staff and volunteers in our school communities."