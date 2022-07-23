Your Say: Redland readers' letters - Council's behaviour is unacceptable

I refer to Redland City Bulletin Wednesday 20 July page 1 Title Claim Delays reporting to us that Redland City Council is holding up Quandamooka native title claims in the Redlands.
In this age of serious reconciliation between Indigenous Australians and the rest of us, where the new government is preparing a referendum to cement a new understanding of aboriginal people's rights, we have the Redlands City Council acting as a killjoy and regressing. It is retarding further the Qundamooka claim lodged in 2017 which is before the National Native Title Tribunal awaiting determination. It is simply not believable that Council wants "clarity" of what is and isn't claimable when that information is readily available in many government places which Council can access. What Council is doing is disruptive and unacceptable to me and to all progressive Australians who do not wishing to retard native title claims in the Redlands. I simply cannot understand why Council is doing this? How many other Councils have sought "clarity" and opposed native title claims this way? Why won't Council say what it's spending on lawyers' fees? Doesn't Council understand it's interfering in a process outside its remit? Zrinka Johnston
Our politicians from all levels of government promote the duplication of the train line from Manly to Cleveland hoping it will somehow improve services, even though it will still take exactly the same time to get from Cleveland to Central and commuters will still use their cars.
The Council of Mayors say they want innovative approaches beyond the traditional. So build a train tunnel from Capalaba to Woolloongabba to connect with the Cross River Line. You could go from Capalaba to the centre of Brisbane in twenty minutes, with stops at the Sleiman Centre and Carindale. Add large busses from Victoria Point, Cleveland, and Wellington Point synchronised with the train time table. Imagine how many cars that would take off our roads and all roads leading to Brisbane. It would eliminate the need to duplicate the "Misery Line", the busway to Capalaba, the Lord Mayor's tram line to Carindale plus dozens of other Redlands planned infrastructure projects and throughout the south side of the river. All the money saved could be directed to this project.
Politicians say it would be too expensive to build a tunnel to Woolloongabba, so compare this with work that is currently underway in Sydney. The Sydney Metro Project under construction now involves 113km of train line, 46 stations and I don't know how many kilometres of tunnelling including twin tunnels under the city and harbour.
Currently, there is not one rail line to service the large populated area between the Gold Coast line and Cleveland. Compare this with all the train lines north of the river. It would be so good to have it running for the Olympics, and what will happen to the tunnel boring machines when they finish the cross river rail tunnels? Dudley Palmer. Cleveland
I respond to your Opinion piece 'Are we OK with Toondah plans?' (RCB 15.06.22 p19) in which you suggest the results of the recent Federal election indicate that 'most residents are not against the Toondah development'.
The truth of the matter is that most residents are either entirely unaware of what is happening at Toondah Harbour or have been led to believe what is planned is a beautiful swimming lagoon, near a low-key residential development, adjacent a revitalised port facility. They do not know that the proposal is literally a new suburb-in-the-sea: 3600 apartments, housing some 10,000 people perched on land dredged from the seabed of Moreton Bay, in what is currently a precious area of Ramsar-listed wetlands intended to protect migratory sea birds.
They do not know that it is a 20-30 year mega-building project that will change the cherished Redlands identity and likely bring devastating long-term environmental, social and economic impacts.
Your newspaper, unhappily, has contributed to this, publishing the appealing imagery provided by the proponents while apparently failing to challenge the complete miss-match between the pictures and the projected number of residential units. Further, your newspaper has apparently failed to challenge unsubstantiated statements like "50,000 additional visitors to the Redlands Coast each year, injecting $17 million in new income for local businesses in Cleveland, North Stradbroke and the Bay islands" and "there will be an estimated 500 ongoing jobs in retail, commercial and tourism-related activities".
It's time for The Redland City Bulletin to use the power of the press and step into advocacy journalism on behalf of our community. Lead the charge in demanding accountability and honest information dissemination. Pressure Redland City Council to erect a large billboard on GJ Walter Park which truthfully tells the community what is proposed, in words, numbers and accurate artist's impressions showing the wall of residential towers that will obliterate the current views across the Bay to Cassim Island and Straddie. Pressure the Council to build a scale model of the proposal, for all to view in Council's Customer Service Centres, and to showcase that model through a comprehensive and widespread consultation process. And challenge all proponents to deliver the detail that supports the questionable claims being made about future benefits. And when all that has been done, then ask the people of the Redlands what they think. Lavinia Wood, Community Alliance for Responsible Planning (CARP) Redlands Inc
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
