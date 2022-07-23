Your Say: Redland readers' letters - Council's behaviour is unacceptable

In this age of serious reconciliation between Indigenous Australians and the rest of us, where the new government is preparing a referendum to cement a new understanding of aboriginal people's rights, we have the Redlands City Council acting as a killjoy and regressing. It is retarding further the Qundamooka claim lodged in 2017 which is before the National Native Title Tribunal awaiting determination. It is simply not believable that Council wants "clarity" of what is and isn't claimable when that information is readily available in many government places which Council can access. What Council is doing is disruptive and unacceptable to me and to all progressive Australians who do not wishing to retard native title claims in the Redlands. I simply cannot understand why Council is doing this? How many other Councils have sought "clarity" and opposed native title claims this way? Why won't Council say what it's spending on lawyers' fees? Doesn't Council understand it's interfering in a process outside its remit? Zrinka Johnston