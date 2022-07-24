A Redlands woman who found a passion for darts has encouraged other residents to get involved with the Redlands Darts Association to make friends and get competitive.
Amanda Henley said she had always enjoyed watching British darts competitions on television and had played it casually when she was young.
Advertisement
"Growing up in the 70's and 80's most households had a dartboard on a rumpus room wall and most darts resembled bombs with plastic or feathered flights."
"We would often play 'Around the Board" or "Closest to the Bullseye' but as for actually playing by the rules was alien to most."
When a leg injury left her confined to her home, Henely found herself looking for an activity where she could be semi-mobile.
"I found Redland Darts and have now been with the club for a year and a half. I had thrown a dart, but not in any real capacity and was definitely below even amateur status," she said.
"After agreeing to play I was welcomed into the division three team, 'What's the Point'.
"Even on the first night I was struck by how friendly everyone was and it was obviously a fun place to be.
"It is competitive and team spirited but everyone enjoys the atmosphere together and the hall is always filled with cheering and laughter."
Henley has now represented the club at tournaments, hit two 180s in her first season and came home with four trophies.
"I now also have joined the committee and am proud of the legacy that people who have given their time and much more in the last 44 years of its operation," she said.
The club has more than 170 members with 22 teams in three divisions in their Wednesday night fixtures.
To join the club, visit the Birkdale Sports Club at Judy Holt Park on Wednesday nights or contact Ann on 0409265263.
Projectile Dysfunction 13, Whooo Cares 3; Game of Throwns 11, Dart Simpsons 5; Dumpstarz - Win by Forfeit.
Highest finisher men: Jayson Wilson (127), women: Sharon Walker (74).
Dart Vaders 11, Funny Tuckers 5; Ducks Nuts 9, Archers 7; Wolves 9, Mix it Up 7; Eliminators 11, Sonic Death Monkeys 5.
Highest finisher men: Peter Gillespie (143), women: Ann Leslie 50
Bridge Burners 12, 3 Darts to the Wind 2; Red Barons 13, What's the Point 1; Phantom Throwers 7, 60's are Us 7.
Highest Finisher men: Travis MacDonald (70), women: Moniek DeHaan (59).
Advertisement
180's went to Paul O'Malley, Jayson Wilson Ian Martin, Ann Leslie, Steve Chan and John Warlters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.