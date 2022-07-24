Redland City Bulletin

Power outages expected for Point Lookout as Energex completes major island upgrades

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energex will deploy crews to North Stradbroke Island in August for a monumental upgrade project. Photo supplied

SEVERAL power outages are expected at Point Lookout in August as Energex completes major upgrades on North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.