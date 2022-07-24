SEVERAL power outages are expected at Point Lookout in August as Energex completes major upgrades on North Stradbroke Island.
Additional crews from across Brisbane's south will descend on the island for the works, which will include replacing 80 strands of 11,000-volt power lines and 15 power poles.
The upgrades will stretch from Tramican Street, along Dickson Way and finish at Moongalba Road, with periodic power outages to take place between August 15 and 26.
Energex area manager Kevin Lavender said affected customers would receive a letter notifying them of outages at least four days in advance.
"The salt environment can be pretty harsh on coastal power assets and the existing electricity network has served the community well," he said.
"However, just like your own car, from time-to-time preventative maintenance and replacement parts are required to keep it running optimally."
Mr Lavender said several power outages would be required to safely carry out the work, but generators would be used for essential services where possible.
He thanked the community for their patience and said the work would provide Point Lookout with a more reliable and secure power supply.
"The project will be a large undertaking with additional crews being brought in from all over southern Brisbane to complete it faster ...," he said.
Energex has a list of tips on its website outlining how people can prepare for outages, including keeping refrigerator doors closed and turning off a mobile phone between uses to save battery.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
