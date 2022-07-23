"If you build it, they will come" is the new motto of Redlands Rugby Union president Mike King who is planning an expansion for the club ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
The club is working to secure $110,000 to add two international sized rugby fields, a junior touch field and upgraded change room facilities to it's home grounds at Judy Holt Park within the next five years.
Mr King said the expansion would make the club one of the best facilities in south-east Queensland and had serious potential to become a training facility for international teams.
The club has already hosted a warm-up match between the Argentinian and New Zealand U20s teams before an international tournament on the Sunshine Coast and the English Men's team reserves for a junior drills session and meet and greet before a test against Australia in July.
"Having these international teams here is a massive eye opener and shows that the club can put on something like this and has potential for growth," he said.
"There's only three premier league clubs in the area that can host these games and with these upgrades we will have better facilities than all of them.
"If we can get the works done sooner rather than later, some of our players could be in the Australian team playing in the world cup."
Mr King said the expansion would likely be made possible through local and federal government grants which were pending approvals.
"We were promised $60,000 if Labor won the election, and Bowman MP Henry Pike has written to the Prime Minister to see how this is going."
"We have submitted a grant to Council as well and we could get up to $50,000 if we're successful in that where they chip in 25k and we chip in 25k."
"Any excess money we can get will be from hamburger sales, and $110,000, that's a lot of hamburgers, so these grants will be really helpful."
He said the expansion would begin with essential upgrades to the club's change rooms, two men's change rooms, two gender neutral change rooms, two referees change rooms and a medics room.
"These guys in international teams are the top of their game. They need facilities that match, you don't want them to have a field that's not flat," Mr King said.
"It's a really exciting time for the club and I can't wait to see the growth."
