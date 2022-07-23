DRIVERS racked up more than 900 red light camera fines at a Logan intersection last year, making it one of the worst in the state for red light offences, according to a report.
Police data released to the RACQ has revealed more than 30,000 red light camera infringements were dished out across Queensland in 2021, with the majority coming in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.
Waterford West was home to the state's seventh worst intersection for red light camera fines last year, with a total of 901 tickets issued for offences at the intersection of Kingston and Muchow roads.
Several fixed red light cameras are scattered throughout Logan, including at Slacks Creek, Browns Plains, Crestmead, Woodridge and Underwood.
Neighbouring Redlands has only one fixed camera and it is located at the intersection of Moreton Bay and Old Cleveland roads at Capalaba.
RACQ spokesman Tristan Vorias said it was disappointing that so many motorists were risking lives on the state's roads.
"You're not only running the risk of crashing into other motorists, but also our most vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists," he said.
"Already we've seen more than 160 people die on Queensland roads this year and we are tragically on track to surpass last year's road toll."
Mr Vorias pleaded for motorists to slow down when approaching traffic lights and treat the amber signal as though it was a red light.
"Motorists need to stop risking lives just to save a few seconds," he said.
Police are appealing for motorists to drive to conditions this weekend, with significant rainfall expected in parts of south-east Queensland.
Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said crashes often increased in wet conditions.
"Road conditions can change rapidly when water is added to the mix, causing safe and familiar routes to be subject to incredibly dangerous conditions," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
