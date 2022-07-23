Redland City Bulletin

RACQ report shows Logan intersection among worst in Queensland for red light camera fines

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:25am, first published July 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers racked up more than 900 red light camera fines at a Logan intersection last year.

DRIVERS racked up more than 900 red light camera fines at a Logan intersection last year, making it one of the worst in the state for red light offences, according to a report.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.