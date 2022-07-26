The future of Redlands' economy will depend on planning to keep up with growth, education and training and improvements to liveability according to business leaders at the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee's Futures Forum.
More than 100 people attended the Futures Forum on Redlands Coast Economic Pillars was hosted by the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Redland businesses, politicians, students and other stakeholders shared their ideas to create a strong future in the Redlands in the event at Sirromet Winery.
Chamber President Rebecca Young said people came from all from industry, high schools, all levels of government, Registered Trade Organisations, Universities and TAFE.
"Collaboration and a joint sense of ownership is key to the economic success of the city.
"These events are important for industry to hear from those who will train and take jobs within their organisation in the future and for our educational institutions to hear from industry on what they believe the future looks like so they are offering education in line with future jobs."
The theme of the event was Redlands Coast Economic Investment Pillars, derived from the Redlands Coast Economic Research stage 3 report.
The key focus of the forum was to provide youth voice and a vision for the future, focus on education and training, have interactive workshops and panels and allow networking for attendees.
Ms Young said she was sure the Redlands had a bright future ahead because of the eager students who attended.
"The biggest success from this forum is the input we received from the students in the room, they were so eager to speak with everyone in the room as well as offering some very insightful questions during our multiple Q&A sessions."
In the morning session, attendees heard from Ms Young on the work of the Regional Jobs Committee, Redland City Council AMPED general manager Chris Isles on the region's economic outlook, and Econisis Principal Mark Wallace on investment pillars and flagship projects to improve the Redlands economy.
Throughout the day the event included workshops and talks from other influential and inspirational Redland business people, and networking sessions brought the community together.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
