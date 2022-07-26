Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Redland industry, students and trainers plan for the future

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 26 2022 - 5:00am
Econisis principal Mark Wallace, Redland City Council's Chris Isles and Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young answer questions as a panel at the Future's Forum. Picture by Emily Lowe.

The future of Redlands' economy will depend on planning to keep up with growth, education and training and improvements to liveability according to business leaders at the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee's Futures Forum.

