Kids will be kids in the Redlands next month for a celebration of fun as Victoria Point State School hosts its annual Under 8s day.
Under 8s week is an event run by day cares, schools, playgrpoups and communities across Queensland for the last 60 years, usually in May.
Victoria Point State School P&C member and organiser Belinda Paterson said their school would celebrate under 8s day a little later in the year on the EKKA public holiday Wednesday August 10 from 11.30am.
"We have found holding the event on the Brisbane show day provides a great opportunity for some of our working parents to attend and come take part in the fun," she said.
"The Victoria Point State School Under 8's Day is a real community event with invitations put out to all our local kindy groups to come and enjoy the fun.
"This allows our future prep children to come and join our beautiful school community, to make starting school next year not as scary."
The day will include a range of kids activities including craft, drawing, obstacle courses, a petting zoo, visits from Redlands emergency service workers and more.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
