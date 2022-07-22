Weekly wrap: We provide news no other news outlet will

G'day readers,
This week several Bulletin readers approached me to ask why they were now required to supply an email address to log into our website. Happily, several more approached me with positive feedback regarding our news coverage and what they say is a noticeable lift in standard over the last few months.
Those with positive feedback also did ask the email question. I also had a few ask why we feature yarns that aren't 'local' on our website, "that's not your remit." "You should be providing ONLY local news," was the common refrain from these readers.
Let me address those questions for you here today.
Firstly, my response to all of them was to thank them for reading the Bulletin. So many community-based papers have closed in Queensland over the past couple of years, so your support is valuable, and if we are to continue, we need that support to be ongoing.
Many news outlets, even the ABC, require email addresses now to log onto their websites. It's the way of the world now. Moving forward, it will help us tailor the news experience, drilling down with our analytics to what our readers are reading so we can provide more of what you want and less of what you don't.
When I arrived at the Bulletin, I thought it was a pretty good masthead. It was well run and the journalists wrote good yarns. The only editorial change I wanted to make was to 'toughen' it up a bit and broaden the news palette of our readers.
Our staff and many of our readers agree we have done that, and we will continue on this path whilst I am the editor.
I include national and state yarns on our website because I don't want you going to the Courier Mail or the Brisbane Times for your news. My aim is to provide all the news you want and need on the Redland City Bulletin website. That's local, state and national news. It's a lofty goal. We're not there yet, but that's my goal and that's why you'll see at least three or four of these yarns on our front page daily.
This brings me to the point of today's headline. We also provide exclusive content to our readers that no other news outlet will. That's why we are here and we ask for your ongoing support by signing up with an email address to our website and subscribing to this weekly wrap newsletter as you have already done.
Here are some examples of exclusive content you can only get here at the Bulletin.
All major news outlets attended last week's council meeting thanks to the mayor's recent drink-driving charge. Still, only the Bulletin's Jordi Crick noticed acting mayor Julie Talty blatantly ignored standing orders during the meeting and quickly moved past petitions covering the mayor's crash. That's exclusive content only for our readers because whilst the majors are interested in the sensationalism, we are interested in the entire story, that's the news you'll only get from us.
When the mayor crashed her car, one of the conversations around the newsroom was, "Gee, a Lexus, that's a pretty flash car. I wonder if all the councillors drive such a car?" Soon enough, we were getting letters and phone calls from readers that also made this point, so we decided to investigate.
What we got was mostly silence from the councillors. Several councillors refused an opportunity to set the record straight on ratepayer-funded vehicles as the mayor's crash prompted speculation about Redland City Council investing in upmarket fleet cars. What are they hiding? We intend to find out. Jordi will not let this story go, I promise you.
Our Emily Lowe has been doing a series of yarns focusing on the liveability of the Redlands. Her exclusive yarn on the independent data by economics consultants Econisis found Redlands was far behind the rest of south-east Queensland on liveability.
Emily and I sat down with Division one councillor Wendy Boglary for an extensive interview this week. The councillor was forthright and honest, telling us she had pushed for wildlife corridors on a larger scale across the Redlands in the City Plan for eight years and was "gutted" the project had now been "watered down".
From the feel-good file, Emily tells us the story of a Capalaba dad who has taken on a mammoth running challenge to raise funds to support sick kids after his six-week-old son overcame a massive hurdle in his first two weeks of life.
These are yarns you can only get from us. That's why I think we are valuable and why I think asking for an email address to sign up is a small price to pay.
Well, that's it from me this week. The Insiders is about to start and my beautiful bride has a breakfast feast waiting. I'll need the energy. After all this rain we've had, my lawn needs a serious mow.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
