Redland City Bulletin

Redland Sings! at RPAC

By Linda Muller
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SING: Jonathon Welch heads up four Redland Sings! at RPAC, offering one-hour free singing sessions after work.

Redlanders are invited to finish a Wednesday work day with a song, joining Jonathon Welch in the inaugural Redland Sings!, being staged at the Redland Performing Arts Centre from 6pm to 7pm on August 24.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.