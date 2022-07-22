Redlanders are invited to finish a Wednesday work day with a song, joining Jonathon Welch in the inaugural Redland Sings!, being staged at the Redland Performing Arts Centre from 6pm to 7pm on August 24.
On piano will be RPAC's Service Manager Creative Arts Brad Rush.
The new program will continue on September 15, October 5 and November 23, providing singing opportunities where vocalists of all standards can participate, learn and just enjoy. Booking is required, but the events are free.
"The phrase I use is 'access and inclusion'. We want to engage more people to come together to sing and have that singing experience. There are people who can't read music. There are people who did not have a positive experience at school. We have made it at 6pm, so that people can finish work and just have fun for an hour," Mr Welch said.
"Singing is good for you - it's good for your heart, soul and spirit and it can really make your day."
Mr Welch is the Founding Director of Play It Forward, an inclusive arts program that creates opportunities to involve as many people in inclusive arts projects, programs, and events.
"Our mission has been to bridge the gap between the professional music and community arts sectors, collaborating with government, the private sector, education, welfare and health organisations. Redland Sings! is going to create a new 'musical family' in our 'music village' at RPAC," Mr Welch said.
Mr Welch promises a repertoire of pop, musical theatre and rock classics, with the song lyrics to be projected on a screen.
"There is no classical music - just stuff that's popular and fun, from music theatre to gospel. These will be songs that people know. It will be easy and fun,"
"It's very exciting. I hope to attract all ages from students and even music staff who might like to come and pick up a few tips and fun tricks they can try out on their students. But most of all this is a way to create some lovely new memories and forget your problems for an hour," he said.
Mr Welch said it would also be a way to introduce new people to the theatre.
"This is a formidable building. We want to welcome people to this beautiful space and demystify the theatre. After all, the audience will be the performers," he said.
Registration is essential via 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au. For large group bookings, book through the RPAC Box Office on 3829 8131.
