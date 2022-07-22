Wellington Point singer Olivia Weeks will join a powerhouse of female singers that is Women in Voice when it comes to the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 4pm on September 4.
Otherwise known as Peppermint Ollie, Ms Weeks was part of a 2021 collaborative project involving Redland women and culminating in a local performance. She said she was then approached by the director and invited to be part of this year's Women in Voice.
This involves her performing as a backing singer in four Brisbane Powerhouse shows and having a 20-minute set on the RPAC stage.
"I am essentially a mentee. It's been a lot of fun to be part of the process and surrounded by people who love music," she said.
Now aged 27, Ms Weeks said she was no stranger to the RPAC stage having performed there as a student in Redland College musicals.. She is currently working on her masters in high school music while working as a solo musician and working with the Rockit team at Cleveland.
Women in Voice founder Annie Peterson said she was excited to return to RPAC after the group's inaugural performance in 2021.
"It's a beautiful venue and a great area. We are thrilled to have Olivia on board," she said.
Ms Peterson said the concept was to give an opportunity for female singers to share the music they did not have the chance to perform anywhere else.
"I wanted to yodel and Alison St Ledger wanted to sing cabaret like Shirley Bassey. It's a collaborative project and the performers cross and connect. And we all support one another. It's thrilling," she said.
The RPAC lineup includes one of Brisbane's most in-demand singers and star of Queensland Theatre's The Sunshine Club Irena Lysiuk, singer/songwriter Naomi Andrew, the duo of Leah Cotterell and Indian fusion artist Menaka Thomas. Emcee is comedian and co-founder of Brisbaret Sophie Banister.
Tickets are $35-$45. Book via the RPAC Box Office on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 per online per transaction). Prior to this show at 2pm, RPAC will be hosting Leading Ladies: Women in Conversation. Business and community leader, Louise Rusan, will chat with guest speakers, extracting stories from different industries and will unpack some of their career experiences as female leaders.
Tickets are free and can be booked with Women In Voice tickets.
