Women in Voice comes to RPAC

By Linda Muller
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:12pm
VOICE: A heady line up is in store when Women in Voice comes to RPAC on September 4.

Wellington Point singer Olivia Weeks will join a powerhouse of female singers that is Women in Voice when it comes to the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 4pm on September 4.

