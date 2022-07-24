Redland City Bulletin
Opinion

OPINION: Asking for an email address is a small price to pay for quality journalism you can only get from us

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
July 24 2022 - 5:00am
An email address is a small price to pay

This week several Bulletin readers approached me to ask why they were now required to supply an email address to log into our website. Happily, several more approached me with positive feedback regarding our news coverage and what they say is a noticeable lift in standard over the last few months.

Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

