Probus holds event at home

Updated July 23 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:53am
HOSTS: John and Jean Florence host a Probus event at Cleveland.
POPULAR: Probus members enjoy the fare from two charcuterie boards.

Toondah's Cleveland Probus Club members enjoyed a wine, cheese and chat evening at the home of John and Jean Florence recently.

