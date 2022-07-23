Toondah's Cleveland Probus Club members enjoyed a wine, cheese and chat evening at the home of John and Jean Florence recently.
Member Peter Ludlow said the intimate setting provided an opportunity to mingle and move about.
"It was a golden opportunity to meet and greet visitors and, hopefully, prospective members. Despite the threat of Covid, 35 people attended and were treated to the two charcuterie boards prepared by the Florence family," Mr Ludlow said.
The club intends to hold more events in members' homes.
