A shared love of music brings together a picture perfect romance in Press Play, staring Clara Rugaard as Laura and Lewis Pullman as Harrison.
After a fatal accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixed tape can transport her back in time.
The film features a moving soundtrack with songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty and Dayglow . Press Play reminds the audience that can always always be replayed as the collection of songs links to memories, memories that are powerful in many ways.
The question is can Laura get to the right spot on the tape, and in the past, to change the future without altering the world around her? Harrison's step-sister, Chloe (Lyrica Okano) and boss, Cooper (Danny Glover), provide guidance, but Laura must make this rewinding journey herself.
It is written and directed by Greg Bjrkman. The film is released on July 28.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, August 1. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
