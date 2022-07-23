Everyone wants to celebrate their Best Birthday Ever.
And in this family animation feature, a small rabbit celebrates his fifth birthday with an adventure.
The film is based on the best-selling book series by Rotraut Susanne Berner and features the voices of Jennifer Saunders and Adrian Edmondson.
Best Birthday Ever tells the story of Little Charlie, a small rabbit who lives with his loving family and pets in a house at the edge of town.
Like many five-year olds, Little Charlie goes to a kindergarten and plays with his friends in the neighbourhood. He is used to having his parents' full attention - but all of that changes when his baby sister Clara is born, leading to an unexpected adventure with his best friend Monica.
Best Birthday Ever is being released on August 11.
