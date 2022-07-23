Winners: The Best Birthday Ever

Everyone wants to celebrate their Best Birthday Ever.
And in this family animation feature, a small rabbit celebrates his fifth birthday with an adventure.
The film is based on the best-selling book series by Rotraut Susanne Berner and features the voices of Jennifer Saunders and Adrian Edmondson.
Best Birthday Ever tells the story of Little Charlie, a small rabbit who lives with his loving family and pets in a house at the edge of town.
Like many five-year olds, Little Charlie goes to a kindergarten and plays with his friends in the neighbourhood.
He is used to having his parents' full attention - but all of that changes when his baby sister Clara is born, leading to an unexpected adventure with his best friend Monica.
Best Birthday Ever is being released on August 11. The movie has a broad family appeal for all ages.
WINNERS: Winning family passes (two adults and two children) are Deborah Whithington of Cleveland, Diane Legros of Capalaba, Jeanette Bolomey of Calamvale, Shayne Wilcox of Logan Reserve, Sue Lewis of Wakerley, Joanne Wilson of Capalaba, Lucy Moan of Cleveland, A Francis of Beaudesert, Jan Stuart of Mount Cotton and Peter Sullivan of Logan Reserve.
