Adventure All Stars heads to Straddie

Stradbroke Island will feature in the third season of global television series Adventure All Stars with shooting to start on July 25.
The filming involves 10 philanthropic cast members who experience the best of Brisbane, Stradbroke Island and Tangalooma, including climbing the Story Bridge, four-wheel driving, rock climbing, surfing, quad biking and flying in helicopters.
Two of the cast members include Muscular Dystrophy Australia founder, Boris Struk and Australian travel and lifestyle photographer, Sera Wright. They will be fundraising for their nominated Australian charities, including Muscular Dystrophy Australia and the Prince Charles Hospital foundation.
The third season is slated to run in 2023, following the success of its first show, premiered on the Seven Network in Australia in 2019 and on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand in 2020. The second season of the show will be televised in October this year in 25 countries. The second season of the show generated close to $1.2million for charity.
The show has been described as the ultimate road trip where viewers get to experience regions through the eyes of an engaging and socially conscious cast.
