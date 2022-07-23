Redland City Bulletin

Adventure All Stars filmed in Straddie

Updated July 23 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adventure All Stars heads to Straddie

Stradbroke Island will feature in the third season of global television series Adventure All Stars with shooting to start on July 25.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.