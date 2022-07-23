WIN: Recycled toys build imagination

Children can now embrace the environment as they play with a 52-piece toy from Geomag.
The construction kit is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, offering a clear environmental message to those people who will carry it forward.
Advertisement
The toy consists of a range of plastic shapes which are strongly magnetised and offer a plethora of building options. The game is designed to promote creativity as children learn different ways to build.
The sets come in a range of bright colours and the structures can be bold, bright and beyond imagination. Chidlren promise to be challenged while inventing their structures which can be towers, animals, balls and domes. The game promises hours of play and is aimed for children aged three and above.
Geomagworld has innovated since 1998 with its first magnetic construction toy. Geomag toys are focussed on the healthy development of children and the future of the environment.
The toys are made in Switzerland using renewable energy for manufacture.
Children learn best through creative and open-ended play. Geomag's award-winning toys are STEM-certified and Good Toy Guide accredited among others ensuring that children can learn key skills through the joy of building, construction, and even demolishing their creations. The Geomag 378 Supercolor 52 piece can be found at Kidstuff.com.Au for $59.99
WIN: Australian Community Media has three sets (each valued at $59.99) to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, August 15. Conditions may apply. Names will be announced online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.