Children can now embrace the environment as they play with a 52-piece toy from Geomag.
The construction kit is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, offering a clear environmental message to those people who will carry it forward. The toy consists of a range of plastic shapes which are strongly magnetised and offer a plethora of building options.
Geomag toys are focussed on the healthy development of children
The sets come in a range of bright colours and the structures can be bold, bright and beyond imagination. Children promise to be challenged while inventing their structures which can be towers, animals, balls and domes.
Geomagworld has innovated since 1998 with its first magnetic construction toy. Geomag toys are focussed on the healthy development of children and the future of the environment.
The toys are made in Switzerland using renewable energy for manufacture.
Geomag's award-winning toys are STEM-certified and Good Toy Guide accredited among others ensuring that children can learn key skills through the joy of building, construction, and even demolishing their creations. The Geomag 378 Supercolor 52 piece can be found at Kidstuff.com.Au for $59.99
WIN: Winning Geomag 378 Supercolor 52-piece sets are Christine Randle of Jimboomba, Francelle Little of Munruben and Jodi Scott of Tugun. Your prizes will be posted to you.
