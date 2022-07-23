Redland City Bulletin

Enjoy some classical music at home on August 7

By Linda Muller
Updated July 23 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:26am
HOOT: Have fun with a trio of performers at Wellington Point on August 7.

Wellington Point soprano Rosemarie Arthars and violinist Camille Barry join pianist Leanne Swanson in Two's Company, Three's a Hoot in concert at 2.30pm on August 7.

