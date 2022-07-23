Wellington Point soprano Rosemarie Arthars and violinist Camille Barry join pianist Leanne Swanson in Two's Company, Three's a Hoot in concert at 2.30pm on August 7.
The concert is part of a series of home concerts, being staged at 6 Marlborough Road, Wellington Point.
The repertoire includes Beethoven, Elgar and Massenet.
Ms Swanson said she was delighted to present the concert.
"There isn't anything better for me than playing with talented and amazing people - and these are the best," she said.
Tickets are $50 and include canapes and champagne. Book on 0419 674 188.
