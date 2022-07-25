Last week, the weather was not the greatest for fishing; with the rain, high winds, and a small window of opportunity, there was limited reporting of catches.
Anglers, please note that snapper and pearl perch will be no-take species in Queensland waters.
The restrictions will last one month from 12.01am July 15 until 11.59pm August 15.
The closure applies to all anglers - commercial, charter and recreational.
The snapper and pearl perch stocks are depleted, and the closure is to assist in the recovery of fish stocks.
If you catch a snapper or pearl perch during the closure, it is essential to handle the fish carefully, de-hook it appropriately, and release it as soon as possible.
Not many anglers have been fishing the reef systems with the high fuel cost, and snapper is the predominately fish caught in the bay during this time of the year.
Most keen anglers have been targeting tailor, but they have found it challenging to catch.
They have been turning up inconsistently.
Hopefully, we will get a late run of tailor to compensate for the poor start to the tailor season.
The surf beaches are the pick of the places to fish, with most anglers heading down to the Gold Coast to catch a few tailor.
A few flathead are also in the beach gutters and are a welcome by-catch.
Lure anglers have better success than the bait anglers, possibly because the tailor is an aggressive feeder and will strike at a moving target instinctively.
Whiting has also been scarce. Drifting over the banks in the bay is best but for those shore-based anglers.
Yabbies are a good bait because bream, whiting and flathead find them irresistible when presented as moving bait.
When the fishing is this slow, it is best to cast your bait in, retrieve the line by lifting the rod, dropping it again, and reeling in the slack line.
Wait a few seconds and repeat.
Following on from last week about getting children fishing at a young age, this week the photo is of my four-year-old granddaughter Ava Burrows with a large fish on her line.
Ava bravely hung on but to no avail.
This fish spooled her, and the six-pound line and little Daiwa reel could not control the fish.
Ava still remembers the fish that got away which took all her fishing line.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
