3 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
Epitomising an elegant coastal vibe this stunning property sits on a level 703 square metre block in one of Redland Bay's premier estates "Sandy Cove".
The home is next to Moreton Bay with the best water, island and North Stradbroke Island views.
Surrounded by quality homes in a whisper quiet cul-de-sac this property will definitely not disappoint.
With a Hampton's theme and sprawling over a single level, some of the features include a spacious free-flowing floor plan that is flooded with natural light and captures year-round bay breezes and stunning views. The floorplan would also suit retirees wanting to avoid stairs.
Some of the extras to make life comfortable include high ceilings, a chair rail feature to living areas and hallways, ducted air-conditioning plus ceiling fans. There are also plantation shutters and elegant sheer floor-length curtains, ample linen/storage, security, and solar power.
The study/home office is perfect for working from home.
The designer chef's kitchen opens onto the huge entertaining patio. It has "Shaker style" cabinetry and stone bench tops, state-of-the-art appliances including induction cooktop and flush-mounted overhead exhaust system. Plus a tea/coffee station, walk-in pantry and big centrally positioned island/breakfast bar (with second sink and cooktop and beautiful views over the bay).
