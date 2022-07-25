RedCity Roar women have fought back against Gladstone to finish second on the Division 2 Queensland State League (QSL2) ladder going into the playoffs as the mens' team just scraped into the finals battles after hard fought wins at the weekend.
The RedCity Roar will host the semi final of the QSL2 this Saturday at the First National Real Estate Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre on Saturday.
They will face third placed Gladstone again at home from 1.30pm on Saturday and have a good chance of making the grand final.
The RedCity Roar QSL2 men needed to win both games over the weekend to have a shot at squeezing into the top six and an opportunity to progress past the quarter finals.
They defeated Gladstone at home before travelling to Toowoomba to finish in a three way tie for the final two playoff positions with Southern Districts Spartans and Northside Wizards.
The teams had to be separated by a point differential in the games played between the three teams.
The boys scrapped into the quarter finals with the edge on points over Northside Wizards and will play the Sunshine Coast Phoenix at Maroochydore this weekend.
The RedCity Roar hosted Rockhampton in the NBL1 which produced some exciting games.
The Simple Promo Co women fought their way back into the contest in the last quarter against the Cyclones after being down by 20 points.
The girls rallied off the back of some inspirational play from Myka Arthur who had a flurry of assists as the girls came roaring back into the game.
Heidi Freeburn from the Cyclones came up with clutch jump shot after jump shot to hold the Roar off and seal the win.
Mia Loyd was outstanding again with another 30 point game, Ari Moorer had another double double with 22points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Cooper had 16 points, Ayla Acdol had great game off the bench hitting consecutive three pointers to spark the comeback.
Rockhampton held their nerve to get the win 91-83.
The Plasmaide men was a similar affair.
After a solid start the Roar established a 14 point lead off a three pointer by Jayden Hodgson mid way through the second quarter.
The Rockets reeled off a 12 point run to get back in the game and started to assert their size advantage.
The Rockets pulled away in the third quarter and able to fend off the challenges from the Roar to win 104 -91.
Spencer Parker had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Nelson Larkins had 23 points and eight assists and Jayden Hodgson had 20 points and five assists.
RedCity Roar will host the Capalaba Central 3x3 Clash for participants from Redlands.
It is a Fiba endorsed 3x3 event on top of the carpark at Capalaba Central on Sunday 11th of September.
The 3x3 format is so much fun.
There are only four players on a team so it is easy to get a couple of mates to play and there is no coach so the game belongs to the players.
There is so much space that it allows for creative play making with all decisions on tactics and mismatches are with the players.
Nominations are now open! Search events for "Capalaba Central 3x3 Spring Clash" on the www.playfiba3x3.com website or click on the playfiba3x3 logo on the home page of www.redcityroar.com.au
