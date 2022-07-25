Redland City Bulletin
PHOTOS: RedCity Roar make playoffs after exciting games in Cleveland

By Peter Pollock
July 25 2022 - 5:00am
Nelson Larkins was a standout player in the men's game with 23 points and eight assists. Photo by B.Rad Sports Photography.

RedCity Roar women have fought back against Gladstone to finish second on the Division 2 Queensland State League (QSL2) ladder going into the playoffs as the mens' team just scraped into the finals battles after hard fought wins at the weekend.

