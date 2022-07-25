Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Redland tiger's grand final fight

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender Sophie Dobson will be a strong force in the Carina Leagues Club Tigers' grand final battle against the USQ Jets. Photo by Emily Lowe.

Redlands Netball star Sophie Dobson is itching for finals glory after a strong season with the Carina Leagues Club Tigers in the HART Ruby Series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.