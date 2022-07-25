Redland tiger's grand final fight

Redlands Netball star Sophie Dobson is itching for finals glory after a strong season with the Carina Leagues Club Tigers in the HART Ruby Series.
The Tigers finished the regular season as minor premiers after losing just one of 17 games and will fight for the title against the USQ Jets at Nissan Arena this weekend.
Dobson said the season had been a whirlwind and was excited for redemption in 2022 after a tough loss to the Brisbane North Courgars in last year's grand final.
"Its my second grand final and it feels amazing to know we are going to be a part of grand final day," she said.
"Netball Queensland do a great job to make this a special day having court announcers, fireworks, mutli- camera streaming, plus it's the largest and loudest crowd we get to play in front of all season."
Throughout the season Dobson, 16, was selected for the U17 team Queensland team who played in Hobart in April, and from there were selected in the Australian squad, training at the AIS in Canberra for a week.
The Moreton Bay College student has played netball for nine years and represented the Redlands association from ages 12-15.
She said she was confident in her team's ability to get the win after defeating the Jets twice in the regular rounds.
"Our coaches Joanne and Justin have instilled a number of core values in the team which are applied each game, I won't give these away but this is what we need to focus on for the grand final," Dobson said.
"If we stick to the process and these values then the result should take care of itself."
"I always get nervous but I tell myself that each of us on court are probably just as nervous, the nerves go away as soon as you have that first touch.
"I plan to go out there and do my job for the team, support the other players and play to the best of my ability."
She said she was excited to take the court and was ready to compete.
"I'm looking forward to the whole experience, to compete at a high level in a team environment is an amazing experience regardless if you win or lose."
The Carina Leagues Club Tigers will play the USQ Jets in the HART Ruby Series grand final at Nissan Arena on July 30.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
