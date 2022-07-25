Young Redland residents will put their thinking caps on for a special summit helping students develop skills and mindsets to become entrepreneurs.
Some lucky students could get the chance to team up with investors to help them get their ideas off the ground.
The Australian School of Entrepreneurship (ASE) will host the Young Entrepreneur Summit (YES) at RPAC on September 14, bringing bright young minds together for a one-day interactive event.
ASE Group CEO Taj Pabari said the summit was designed to peak the interest of students inspire them to become the next generation of innovators, creatives, engineers, scientists and small business owners.
"Students will hear from prominent Aussie entrepreneurs, including a young entrepreneurs panel featuring local young entrepreneurs from the Redlands," Mr Pabari said.
"It's an opportunity for young people to come together for a big day of innovation to solve problems through business and entrepreneurship."
The event will include panels, interactive workshops, keynote presentations and marketplace exhibitions for students to interact with and learn about local and global businesses.
Students will also get the chance to pitch their business idea on stage after taking part in a public speaking, communication and networking masterclass.
Mr Pabari said guest speakers would prove to students that even the smallest ideas could lead to big change.
"One of our keynote speakers is Redlands Local, Shark Tank Australia's Steve Baxter. We really think his insights and story is something that young people can take a lot from," he said.
"Students cannot be what they cannot see and we can't wait to have Steve share his story on the main stage and inspire a generation of creators, not just consumers.
"We had a Redlands homeschool student, Siobhan Wilson attend our first YES. She started a business called Our Pixie Friends and has seen some awesome growth since the event.
"Siobhan told us that when she was sitting in the audience listening to a panel she said 'I want to be up there on a panel one day!'
"Fast forward 3 years and she will be doing just that on our young entrepreneurs panel at YES Redlands."
YES has been held twice before, and both events featured more than 400 young people and inspirational speakers.
Mr Pabari said the event would not only benefit Redland students, but the local business sector as a whole.
"We want to see more Queensland youth start real businesses and ultimately, stay in their local regions," he said," he said.
"YES will showcase the creativity and talent in the region and support participants to turn their ideas into a reality.
"Empowered, inspired young people are such a force to be reckoned with."
For more information visit https://yesanz.com.au/redlands. Free tickets are funded by the Queensland Government and Queensland Chief Entrepreneur and are available at https://yesanz.com.au/sponsoredtickets.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
