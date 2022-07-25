SELF-CONFESSED Redlands foodies with skin in the restaurant game have stirred up excitement online after announcing they are making a foray into cafe ownership at Alexandra Hills.
Husband and wife duo Myles Hartley and Jasmin Zhu - who have extensive experience working in commercial kitchens - are promising a cafe menu that will be unlike anything else currently available in the Redlands.
The Mailman cafe will be located on the corner of Bluebell Street and Valantine Road, just a stone's throw from the busy main drag and situated alongside the popular Alexandra Hills Foodworks.
News of a cafe moving into the neighbourhood has attracted plenty of attention on Facebook, where locals have voiced their excitement at getting a new place to dine close to home.
Mrs Zhu said the pair wanted to create a menu that catered for a variety of tastes and made a mark among a rapidly diversifying customer base.
"The menu is going to be very different to traditional cafe menus around the Redlands," she said.
"We want to do great brunch items and we want to cater for people with dietary requirements.
"There are a lot of gluten free and dairy free options [on the menu]. We want to create a cafe where anyone can go and we will be able to cater for them."
The pair is waiting on final council approvals but have already lined up a shopfitter and are aiming to open in September, with the menu release also to come at a later date.
"We really wanted to fill in what we have noticed is a gap in the market," Mrs Zhu said.
"We are big foodies and normally travel half an hour to Wynnum or into the city for a good coffee and meal."
The couple, who have lived in the Redlands for two years, met each other at a fine dining restaurant in Brisbane and designed a menu together while working at a winery further north.
They have never owned a business before and are hoping Redlands will be the place for their vision to thrive.
"I love the area and love living in Alexandra Hills. It is very community and family orientated. We are looking forward to raising our kids here," Mrs Zhu said.
"I have received overwhelming support from the community. I posted [about the cafe] in a couple of community Facebook pages and have received over 100 comments.
"People are saying they can't wait to go and get a coffee and a pastry.
"A lot of chefs dream of opening up their own place and that is the same with us. I think we feel confident because we have the hospitality background and are familiar with running a kitchen."
Mrs Zhu said she was hopeful about the cafe's location due to its typically busy surrounds.
"A lot of people go in and out of the Foodworks and the bottle shop. I think it will be nice if you're grabbing some milk and bread and then saying 'I will just pop next door for a coffee'," she said.
"We are really loving all of the support. It is our first business venture so there is always that question about whether people are going to like it and going to visit."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
