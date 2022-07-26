Redland City Bulletin

Generous Alexanda Hills IGA X-Press owner featured in national ad

By Emily Lowe
July 26 2022 - 5:00am
IGA X-Press Alexandra Hills owner Dan Rigney features in the latest IGA Community Chest television comme4rcial. Picture supplied.

IGA X-Press Alexandra Hills owner Dan Rigney is known by loyal customers for going above and beyond for his community, and now he's been recognised for his generosity in a national ad campaign.

