IGA X-Press Alexandra Hills owner Dan Rigney is known by loyal customers for going above and beyond for his community, and now he's been recognised for his generosity in a national ad campaign.
The father of three was chosen for his big heart and passion for community, having completed various fundraising activities to support Hillards State School.
Mr Rigney has supported the school by donating money to help underprivileged children afford uniforms, shoes, excursions, laptops and more.
He creates a raffle and each year for the school, gives $1 to the school for every coffee sold, and has a donation box set up in his shop.
The cause is important to him because he was raised by a single mum in a family with 10 children who faced some tough times together.
When Mr Rigney was young his family house burned down and he is motivated to help kids doing it tough.
The television ad campaign features five store owners from across the country explaining why the community causes they fund are important to them.
The IGA Community Chest Trust raises money predominantly through a contribution from the sale of Community Co products, products with an IGA Community Chest ticket and even products from charities themselves.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
