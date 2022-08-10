Bebe Gunn says she would never step onto a stage without a wig on her head and a bunch of sequins.
It takes her about three hours to create her character, but when she does, there is no stopping the former 2020 and 2021 Drag Queen champion.
And Bebe and her 'drag daughters' Coco Ray and Lulu Le Mans promise that nothing will be sacred when they return to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 27 for a repeat performance of their Queen's Down Under variety brunch.
Such is its popularity, the brunch will be a monthly feature with further brunches booked for September 17, October 22 and November 26.
The girls were a hit with about 200 people who came to the inaugural show on July 24, presenting a show filled with comedy, costumes, song, dance and bingo.
"We like people to leave with a big smile on their faces. Our show is a bit of fun, and yes, it can be a bit offensive, but in a cheeky kind of way. Dressing up as we do is a license to say what you're thinking," Bebe said.
The show appeals to people having birthday parties, hens dos, work get-togethers and a gathering of friends and includes lavish food platters and a watermelon mocktail or three. It would also make a different early Christmas bash.
Bebe said there were regulars at the show, some of whom have become friends.
"We have a developed a family out of it. We expect this family to grow now that we are performing at the Alex," she said.
"Life is meant to be a celebration and we want to celebrate with you."
Bebe said drag shows were once considered less mainstream.
"We were the court jesters - the living dolls. But now, we are regarded as an art form. Dressing up helps you divorce yourself from who you are as a human.
"It's like a secret identity. It turns us into a superhero. When I leave here, dressed as a man with a man's voice, no one would recognise me," Bebe said.
"We all have our personas and different roles in the team. We have the pop queen, a bit of 90s nostalgia and Lulu can even do the splits. And I look like a lady but talk like a tradie."
The show attracted a myriad of people, from women taking their mothers, to mothers taking their sons to a group of four who travelled just to see it from Melbourne for a weekend.
All-Inclusive tickets are $79.90 plus a booking fee. The price includes a welcome drink, three hours of entertainment, a two-hour grazing brunch menu and a drinks package including seasonal cocktail jugs, premium beer, sangria, soft drinks, juice and mocktails. Enquiries to 3824 4444.
WINNER: Winning passes to see the show (value $160), one night's accommodation on August 27 staying in a deluxe suite with breakfast to the total value of $245 is is Jenny Bailey of Lamb Island. You will be contacted regarding ticket collection.
