It takes her about three hours to create her character, but when she does there is no stopping the former 2020 and 2021 Drag Queen champion. And Bebe and her 'drag daughters' Coco Ray and Lulu Le Mans promise that nothing will be sacred when they return to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 27 for a repeat performance of their Queen's Down Under variety brunch. Such is its popularity the brunch will is set to be a monthly feature with further brunches booked for September 17, October 22 and November 26.