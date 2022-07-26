A showcase of First Nations talent will immerse visitors in one of the oldest living cultures in the world as the Quandamooka Festival returns to Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) next month.
Artists from near and far will travel to the island, with local and national talent to perform at the celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culture, music and place.
Acclaimed artists Roger Knox, Shakaya, Electric Fields, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks and Joe Geia are just some of the big names to perform at the annual festival, returning in 2022 for three days.
Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation CEO Damian Miley said it was the first time the festival was being held since 2019.
"We are looking forward to welcoming our community and visitors to country to celebrate Quandamooka, art, culture, music and people"
Quandamooka artists will feature in a two day music program, including Sachém, Nix Grose, Maibre Grenfell and Sachém Parkin-Owens, highlighting talent from the region.
Grose is a passionate and proud story teller driven by connection to culture & country, Maibre is a soulful, guttural vocalist who performs punchy acoustic sets, and Parkin-Owens is a powerful poet, orator, rapper and singer-songwriter.
The Saturday opening acts will be Benny Maza and Georgia Corowa from music label JMZ, with artists Keely and CKNU to give some soulful performances.
Aside from music, the program features activities to immerse visitors in Quandamooka Culture, with dance groups from across south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales.
There will also be food, markets, storytelling, insight into heritage and caring for country and more, with visitors to experience the 20,000-year-old culture of the Nughi, Nunukul and Goenpul clans of Quandamooka first hand.
It all kicks off Friday, August 26 from 5-9pm and continues Saturday August 27 from 12-10pm and Sunday August 28 from 11am-4pm.
Visitors can catch a short ferry ride from the mainland, and tickets are available online.
The Quandamooka Festival 2022 has received funding from Australia Council for the Arts, Arts Queensland, Tourism and Events Queensland and Redland City Council.
