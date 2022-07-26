Redland painters and potters have joined forces for an art exhibition exploring the life and contrast of town and country.
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will host the 'Town and Country' exhibition throughout August.
Bayside artists Junita Grosvenor, and Peter Kwalenko have created paintings for the gallery, and John Spencer has made pottery inspired by the theme.
Grosvenor said her has been creating art for the gallery for ten years and said one of her oil paintings in the latest exhibition was based on art at Sirromet Winery.
"I wanted to highlight the diversity we have here in the Redlands; of our farming and country origins contrasted with the modern town life we enjoy," she said,
"We have strawberry farms, cattle and horses living beside city conveniences."
Kwalenko joined the gallery in 2021 after retiring for the department of Education and said he had a personal connection to the Town and Country theme.
"I have a special interest in industrial scenes, and subjects that are often considered ordinary, so go unnoticed," he said.
"This exhibition will also highlight my ethnic connection to Ukraine."
Retired teacher John Spencer is a founding member of the gallery, and since his wife's passing after a long health battle, he picked up an interest in art, particularly pottery.
He creates beautiful glazes on patterned and decorated pots as well as quirky animals.
The exhibition opens August 4 with an opening 'Meet the artists' morning tea on Sunday, August 7 from 10am-2pm.
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday and on public holidays from 9.30am-4.30pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
