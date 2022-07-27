Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council launches hazardous waste campaign

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council has launched a campaign to inform residents on ways to dispose of hazardous waste appropriately.

Redland City Council has issued a second plea in three months to dispose of hazardous waste properly, prompting the launch of an informational campaign on safe rubbish disposal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.