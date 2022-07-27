Redland City Council has issued a second plea in three months to dispose of hazardous waste properly, prompting the launch of an informational campaign on safe rubbish disposal.
Bayside residents have been urged to become aware of what is considered hazardous waste to prevent dangerous items being dumped in household bins.
At the time, Mayor Karen Williams said the incident was the result of improper and thoughtless disposal of the hazardous waste which compromised the safety of both the driver and the community.
Acting Mayor Julie Talty said residents could dispose of dangerous items like asbestos, lithium and household batteries, flares, EPIRBS and gas bottles easily and without putting others at risk.
"When hazardous items such as these end up in the wrong place the results can pose a serious risk to the community, as well as being damaging to the environment and Council collection vehicles," Cr Talty said.
"They can cause potentially life-threatening fires and put Council collection services drivers, other road users and residents in the vicinity at serious risk.
"The unsafe disposal and illegal dumping of material such as asbestos also poses a significant safety risk to the dumper as well as anyone who comes across it so, please, play it safe and ensure all dangerous materials are disposed of properly."
To help inform residents the council has launched a community campaign to highlight safe disposal methods for dangerous.
"We need residents to understand the importance of safe disposal to themselves and their community and be aware that they have Redland City Council and community drop-off points where they can easily take hazardous waste," Cr Talty said.
"The campaign includes a focus on the safe disposal of asbestos at Recycling and Waste centres, as well as how to properly dispose of the likes of lithium batteries, gas bottles, flares and EPIRBS which should never, ever be placed in your kerbside bins."
Residents can take asbestos, suspected asbestos and fibre cement sheeting to Council's gated Recycling and Waste Centres for free.
The waste must be double wrapped in 0.2mm thick plastic and duct tape to be disposed of and declared at the gatehouse before it can be unloaded into the designated bins.
Empty gas bottles can also be taken to a Council Recycling and Waste Centre.
For more information go to Waste and Recycling at www.redland.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
