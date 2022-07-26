Redland City Bulletin

Smoke may be visible across the Redlands with controlled burns

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 26 2022 - 9:00pm
Fire warnings are in place across parts of northern NSW as out-of-control blazes continue to burn.

Smoke may affect the southern bay islands, Main Beach and Redlands as planned burns are conducted on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) this week.

