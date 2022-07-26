Smoke may affect the southern bay islands, Main Beach and Redlands as planned burns are conducted on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) this week.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) and the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) will conduct planned burns at the southern end of North Stradbroke Island from Wednesday, July 27 until Friday, July 29.
The burn will be done in the areas of Native Companion, Duck Lagoon and the Cypress Cultural area as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.
The aim of the burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas to reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires.
It can also provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.
Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads and waterways so it is important that motorists and vessel operators drive safely to the conditions.
For more information, please call Dunwich office of QPWS on 3478 8166.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
