Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Birkdale mum recognised for success in work and life balance

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 27 2022 - 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birkdale mum of three Alanna Ball is the founder of Women in Safety. Picture supplied.

A Birkdale woman is being recognised for her passion in helping women achieve their professional goals while juggling a busy family life in the Redlands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.