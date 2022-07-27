A Birkdale woman is being recognised for her passion in helping women achieve their professional goals while juggling a busy family life in the Redlands.
Women In Safety founder Alanna Ball has been named a finalist in the Women's Champion category of the AusMumpreneur Awards.
Presented by the Women's Business School, the awards celebrate and recognise mums in business who balance motherhood and business and achieve outstanding success.
Ms Ball works in the health and safety industry, empowering thousands of women to protect themselves at work and re-imagine their industry.
She said juggling motherhood and professional life had its benefits.
"It has given me time to be with my three kids when they need me most, passion to leave a legacy and it makes me a happier mum knowing I can support them," Ms Ball said.
She said despite the challenges that came with running a business and raising a family, the end result was worth it.
"Some days you want to throw it all in, but each day is a new chance to do something you love," she said.
Ms Ball launched the first Women in Safety Awards and Virtual Summit and spoke to more than 400 women at an International Women's Day Dinner.
She is working to create a community of like-minded professionals and sees the award as a recognition of her work to create lasting change.
Areas of recognition at the AusMumpreneur awards are business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.
Winners will be announced at the AusMumpreneur Conference from August 30- September 1 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
