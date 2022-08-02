Science boost for student Advertising Feature

Opportunity: Kimberley College's Rachael Stalley had an "incredible experience" during her two science holiday programs recently. Photos: Supplied

Kimberley College student Rachael Stalley recently joined 150 outstanding year 11-12 science students from Australia and across the globe in the prestigious Professor Harry Messel online International Science School (ISS) through The University of Sydney (USYD).



The year 11 student also attended the Dr Gurion Ang's Biology Winter School (UQBWS) through the University of Queensland, with both programs held over the July school holidays.

Rachael said the ISS was a truly phenomenal experience.



"Spanning over the course of 10 days, myself and other scholars worldwide got to partake in unique and revolutionary lectures delivered by internationally renowned scientists, engaging workshops featuring all aspects of science, and interactive lab tours which gave participants a close-up view into the exciting field of research," she said.

Rachael participated in daily lectures during the ISS program including those hosted by former director of The Centre of Excellence for All-Sky Astrophysics and Sydney Institute for Astronomy lecturer at USYD Professor Elaine Sadler, vice president and fellow at Google Research Blaise Aguera Y Arcas, and author and Julius Summer Miller fellow at USYD Dr Karl Kruszelnicki.



Scientia professor and founding director of The Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology at the University of New South Wales Professor Veena Sahajwalla captivated the audience with her lecture and smart vision for a sustainable future.



Professor Sahajwalla's work involves recycling waste such as electronics, tyres, glass, and many more discarded materials into valuable and green products such as tiles and ceramic.



This lecture sparked a newfound interest for Rachael who is wishing to pursue research in the field of environmentalism once she has completed her final year at Kimberley College next year.

The ISS program also contained a practical component with five workshops.



"These workshops would not have been possible without the help of the staff, who were amazing and went to the incredible effort of sending out boxes with the required materials to each scholar.



"The physics workshop was one of my favourites, we made our own batteries using aluminium and copper.

"The UQBWS was the best biology-based workshop outside of school that I have ever attended.



"Over the two days it was incredible to be on campus at St. Lucia and interact with like-minded year 11 students," Rachael said.



The program also included lectures and experiments covering topics as diverse as computational biology, venom ecology and earthworm dissection.

"We are so proud that Rachael was chosen to participate in the ISS program, it really is a dream experience for any budding scientist or researcher," Kimberley College principal Glenn Johnson said.

