WELLINGTON Point and Thornlands have been revealed as the city's cheapest suburbs for childcare prices, with new data showing Redlands parents are paying less than the national average for fees.
Figures from childcare comparison company KindiCare have also uncovered a trend that could help parents save money on fees if they are willing to shop around for centres in other Redlands suburbs.
Advertisement
The difference between average prices at Redland Bay and Wellington Point - the city's dearest and cheapest suburbs based on the data - is equivalent to three cups of coffee, or about $17 per day.
Victoria Point has the second highest daily fees, with parents forking out $114.75, while Capalaba averages $111.21 and Cleveland $109.88.
Thornlands and Alexandra Hills are on the cheaper end of the scale, with daily price averages across the two suburbs currently about 12 per cent less than the national average.
KindiCare founder and chief executive Benjamin Balk, a former Cleveland District State High School student, said fees would continue to climb as staff shortages impacted the sector.
"Because there are not enough staff in the sector, we are seeing people paying above award wages in order to get staff and in some cases, even paying sign-up bonuses and offering incentives," he said.
"As people leave childcare centres and leave the sector altogether, you have to rely on a more casual workforce or agency staff, which increases the cost.
"The other reason you will see fees increase is because there was a 4.6 per cent increase to the award wage which came into effect on July 1."
KindiCare's data shows childcare fees across the country are rising even higher than Australia's 5.1 per cent inflation rate.
Mr Balk said Redlands was benefiting from cheaper fees because rents were cheaper for childcare operators in suburban areas.
"The good news is all of the average fees across the Redlands are below the national average," he said.
"You tend to see much higher fees within five kilometres of the city and particularly around the CBD.
"A commercial lease for a childcare centre at Queen Street in Brisbane is going to cost a fortune compared to a centre out in the Redlands at Capalaba."
Mr Balk, who is operating his company in Sydney but hails from the Redlands, said smaller operators tended to be cheaper than nationwide brands.
"At Redland Bay you have Goodstart Early Learning and Grasshoppers Early Learning. The quality provided by both of those centres at Redland Bay is above the national average," he said.
"Quite a number of the centres in the Redlands are being operated by national providers.
"When we tend to see more fee variance where you have more private operators who own the one centre.
Advertisement
"Because single centre operators are both the owner and centre management, they have an emotional connection to their families so they find it hard to put up their fees, even if it impacts their own salaries."
Families are encouraged to use the KindiCare app when comparing childcare options in the Redlands, with ratings taking into account parent reviews and other factors.
"It will show you the fees for any centre you are looking at, how that compares to the area and whether that represents good value or not for the quality of care being provided," Mr Balk said.
"We have a Kindicare rating which takes into account all parent reviews, current and historical audits the government has done on the centre, as well as other factors and rolls it all up into an easy to understand number."
Average daily fees for all age groups (KindiCare data):
Advertisement
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.