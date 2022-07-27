Redland City Bulletin

KindiCare data reveals cheapest Redlands suburbs for childcare fees

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:26am, first published 5:00am
KindiCare founder and former Redlands resident Benjamin Balk with wife Julini Halim-Balk and children Annelise and Amelia Halim-Balk. Photo supplied

WELLINGTON Point and Thornlands have been revealed as the city's cheapest suburbs for childcare prices, with new data showing Redlands parents are paying less than the national average for fees.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

