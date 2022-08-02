Local locksmith savouring Advertising Feature

LOCKED IN FOR THE LONG HAUL: The team at Dibble Locksmiths take pride in providing their customers with quality security solutions tailored to individual needs.

Dibble Locksmiths celebrates 40 years in business in the Redlands this August and the key to success has been providing security solutions for their valued customers.

"We have since moved to a bigger store in Capalaba Trade Centre and have been here for almost 25 years," Allen said.



"We currently have 10 staff and have maintained this number for the last 15 years.



"Some of them have been here for many years, and the majority of them live in the Redlands."



Allen still has some customers who have been with Dibble Locksmiths since the start.



"We give them excellent service and competitive prices and in return they give us loyalty and referrals," Allen said.



"We also have a great team at Dibble Locksmiths, and are firm believers that a business is only as good as the staff it employs."



Those staff include four mobile locksmiths, three workshop locksmiths including a 4th year apprentice and three office staff looking after customer enquiries, accounts, stock and business development.



At the end of the day, what we do each day helps to keep our community safe. - Allen Dibble, founder, Dibble Locksmiths

PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: Allen Dibble has been providing security options for customers in the Redlands for the last 40 years.

"Many customers are surprised at the range of services we offer, as they often think of Dibble as only cutting keys or fixing locks," Allen said.



"In addition to repairing and replacing locks and installing master key systems, we also specialise in automotive work, whether it's replacing lost car keys, programming a remote or re-keying an ignition barrel, or cutting keys for a toolbox, a caravan or a motorbike."

Dibble Locksmiths also supplies and services safes and has recently opened a new showroom next door to their locksmith workshop in Capalaba.



"Due to the surge in break-ins we are selling more safes to keep customers' valuables safe and secure," Allen said.

"Here you'll find a wide range of safes suitable for the home, small or large business, and we also supply drug safes and gun safes."

The business has moved with the times, embracing technology to enhance services.

"We often receive calls from customers who have been referred to us by other locksmiths because they know we have the technology and ability to do the job," Allen said.

"Some of the current trends in locksmithing are the change of mechanical locks to electronic locks and the evolving technology in the automotive field.

"We can now work on so many more makes and models of cars than in previous years, including supplying keys for vehicles when all keys are lost.

"We also service safes which includes opening them when a customer loses or forgets the combination."

Allen says it is important for customers to seek professional advice when it comes to locks and safes as it can save them time and money.

"A customer can quite often be thinking of a certain product but after speaking with one of our locksmiths, they are given advice on the best options to suit their needs," Allen said.

"Unfortunately, customers sometimes buy their own products, but they don't really suit the situation. This is often the same when it comes to buying safes.

"To keep your valuables safe and secure you need a quality safe, buying something from the local hardware store will often cause problems in time and forcing open a cheap safe often ends with it being unusable after. So why not invest in a quality product the first time."

Over the years Dibble Locksmiths have also sponsored a number of local sporting teams and charity events with schools and groups in the community.

"At the end of the day, what we do each day helps to keep our community safer," Allen said.

DRIVEN: When Allen can unlock himself from the demands of business he likes to get behind the wheel of the Dibble Locksmiths Racing Team car with partner Anita.

When Allen can unlock himself from the demands of business he likes to get behind the wheel of the Dibble Locksmiths Racing Team car with partner Anita contesting in events like Targa Tasmania.