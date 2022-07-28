Redland residents should have no trouble if they get into strife in waters at Point Lookout, with surf lifesavers group landing a podium finish at a national competition.
Point Lookout Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) won bronze at the Australian Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) championships held at Mollymook, New South Wales last weekend.
Advertisement
The team of 18 surf lifesavers had been training for the open and under 23 events since February to compete against 31 teams from across Australia and one team from new Zealand.
SLSC President and team manager Matthew Robinson said hard work has paid off, coming away tied seventh overall in the Under 23 competition.
"Multiple finals were made with a bronze medal collected in the U23s mass rescue race. Competitors in that race were Luke Edwards, Matthew Whelan, Ella Montenegro and Lucy Serafini," he said.
"I'm very proud of our young team and the way they performed throughout the weekend particularly in the open competition.
"Ocean conditions were tough with a solid onshore swell pushing into Mollymook beach.
"Considering that our team has only has three members over 23years of age I was very proud to see the amazing driving and crewmen skills on display."
IRB racing events simulate rescues into a competitive format and upskill surf lifesavers to be rescue ready on the beaches over summer.
Mr Robinson said Point Lookout SLSC had a long history of IRB racing since its inception in the early 1980s, and attending the competition helped the crew develop their skills.
"Due to the remote location, rocky headlands and at times large and dangerous surf beaches, having the skills to drive and crew the IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) is essential in our lifesaving operations."
"Through competitions such as the Australian IRB championships our members get the chance to enhance their abilities in all kinds of surf conditions.
"With the help of our proud sponsor Cherry Wills and the team at Metabolic Balance our team were able to make the trek to Mollymook beach at Ulladulla NSW."
He said the team would get a well deserved rest ahead of the start of the patrol season in September.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.