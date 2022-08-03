Cleveland
Switch on to Science at the Redland Museum for a range of science based activities on Monday August 8 from 10am-3pm. Book tickets online.
Victoria Point
Hunt for prehistoric creatures at the Victoria point Library's Dinosaur Hunt for STEAM Saturday, August 6 from 2-3pm.
Cleveland
Redland Bushwalkers holds it's Member's buy, swap, sell night for recycling unwanted gear August 10 from 7pm at the Lions Hall, Shore St Cleveland. Visitors welcome.
Cleveland
Sit back at the Cleveland Library for the Saturday Matinee Movie on August 6 from 1-3pm. The Library presents classic cinema and independent films. The film will be announced at the event.
Birkdale
The Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network meets on the first Saturday of every month at My Horizons Meeting Room, 1-15 Runnymede road Capalaba from 10am.
Wellington Point
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary will hold a Spring Fashion Parade on Friday August 26 at 10am at the Redlands Sporting Club. Tickets $45, Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street run for more than 302 years Sunday, August 7.
Ormiston, Cleveland
Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in Ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and the Star of the Sea Parish Hall in Clevelandon Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
