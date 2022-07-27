So It Goes: Drinking tea

Put a mug in my hand and all of a sudden I feel like a grown up.
For the past 63 years (all) of my life, I have never drank tea or coffee.
In particular, I have never even tasted coffee due to a nose that finds the smell completely offensive and off putting. To drink coffee would be like drinking fetid water or other more putrid substances, such is the smell and the gut clenching reaction I have to that smell.
I am a bit ambivalent about tea, but for no particular reason, I have never drank that either.
I am a water girl - very happy to enjoy a glass of water, cold or hot, with the tea and coffee drinkers - providing said coffee drinkers set their mugs away from my snozz.
But this winter has been cold and the urge for something hot to drink has overtaken me.
And there in the pantry is a packet of lemon tea sachets, well past the use-by date, but there nevertheless.
I've almost finished them and no harm has befallen me yet.
Beside them, I find the advent calendar tea bags my son gave us last Christmas (well within date and without the actual calendar) and filled with curious flavours.
I have thus partaken of those lemon ones and moved onto all things ginger.
Next on the try list is licorice, but I am not sure about its success.
And as I drink these new and exotic varieties (I am not sure Bushels or Earl Grey will ever really appeal), I do so with the aplomb of a seasoned tea drinker. So brave am I at treading these murky waters, I am just a tea total away from a bit of ginseng or cranberry.
I hold the mug proudly, popping it down in random places. I turn the mug to and fro, looking for messages. Mugs do, after all say a lot about a person and so far, I have held a mug scored with Mozart's A Little Night Music, a mug with a cartoony-style cat and a blue mug that makes me feel calm.
Pop that mug in my hand and I feel instantly worldly wise. I feel my grown-up-ness rising, tea leaf by tea leaf.
I like it.
I might ruminate on this new grown up feeling over a cup of mulberry tea.
- Linda Muller
