There needs to be a formal external LGA Authority investigation as to why the Petitions presented at the July 20 council meeting were not tabled by the councillors nominated by the Principle Petitioner. We put forward a Paper Petition in 2016, went to the council's front desk, had each page dated and stamped had already taken a copy for our records. Our councillor then presented at the General Meeting. They do carry a lot of weight as well as written submissions. We have been impacted directly by recent events, and we believe the key decision makers are working for the best interests of two councillors, not the ratepayer. The truth will prevail in the end. Maria Sealy