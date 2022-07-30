I am disgusted that the Redland City Council has refused to answer questions the Redland City Bulletin asked.
Has the CEO forgotten that this is all ratepayer's money? Where is the accountability and openness that the Redlands community expect from the Council staff and councillors? Councillors show their true colours by refusing to answer questions. What have they got to hide from the community? Toni Bowler, Sheldon
When public officials refuse to answer questions, people ask a one-word question. Why? None of the questions the Bulletin has asked is unreasonable regarding what ratepayer-funded cars the councillors drive, nor the questions relating to the mayor, the recent petitions or the blocking of a no-confidence motion. Recently, the reporting standard by the Bulletin has lifted to a level not seen before. Could it be the council is not used to such scrutiny from our local paper and is just hoping it will fade away? Bravo to the editor and the journalists at the Bulletin. This reader is very impressed with your investigative work. Maree Davies
I am a Redlands City Council ratepayer.
I read the article by Jordan and, in particular, the comment by a council "spokeswoman" that "all comments must relate to local government as a whole".
Having been a former CEO myself (now retired), I would have thought that the Council's Employee Code of Conduct POL-0716, relating to all council employees, would be considered a matter that "relates to the local Government as a whole". Seeming to breach Parts 3.4.2 (a) and 3.4.9(g) of that Code surely would be seen to undermine the Code for all employees, reducing the moral ability of the council to discipline staff who may do similar acts. Surely that is a matter that should be discussed at council and not subject to Section 6.10.6 of the standing orders. Mike Vegter
There needs to be a formal external LGA Authority investigation as to why the Petitions presented at the July 20 council meeting were not tabled by the councillors nominated by the Principle Petitioner. We put forward a Paper Petition in 2016, went to the council's front desk, had each page dated and stamped had already taken a copy for our records. Our councillor then presented at the General Meeting. They do carry a lot of weight as well as written submissions. We have been impacted directly by recent events, and we believe the key decision makers are working for the best interests of two councillors, not the ratepayer. The truth will prevail in the end. Maria Sealy
The questions I, and I'm sure many other rate-paying residents, want answered about the mayor's drunken drive have not been addressed.
Who paid for the alcohol at the mayor's booze up. Was it the ratepayers, what was the cost, and how often does this go on?
Insurance will be voided with a drunken driver at the wheel, so who will pay to have the council car repaired?
Lastly, why is a car provided for the mayor, especially something like a Lexus? Surely she can provide her own transport to and from work.
After driving across four lanes of traffic, it is only luck that she's not facing a manslaughter charge.
She must certainly receive a custodial sentence and the council should be investigated to see what other rorting of rates is taking place. Charles McDonald
I have a simple question. Given that the Mayor was driving a Council-supplied vehicle, under the influence of alcohol and was involved in an accident, it is normal for any insurance policy to be void. So who will pay for the vehicle repairs/replacement and any property damage? Terence Guthrie, Birkdale.
When the Redlands' Mayor and councillors sober up after their post-Budget celebration party, maybe they could answer the following question: Why was the almost $200K allocated in the 2021-22 Budget to drainage at Lamb Island's rarely used tennis court not extended to provide services like an undercover outdoor deck and green sealed parking area and driveway at the Recreation Club, and a coin-operated commercial washing machine and dryer so locals can dry their laundry in winter, which should be given greater priority when allocating funds? Jewel Vercoe Rainbow, Lamb Island
Regarding letters in the 06/07/22 Redland City Bulletin, I'd be happy to provide the following responses.
Re Disappointed in the removal of trees;
Birkdale Rd/Old Cleveland Rd East is a State-owned road. Removing trees was part of TMR's work. As such council was not responsible for their removal.
re What about lights at the roundabout
Panorama Dve/Wellington St are Council owned roads and the council is undertaking the upgrades with funding assistance from the Federal Govt. The roundabout at Cleveland McDonald's is on a State-owned road; therefore, it is the State's responsibility to change/upgrade as they see fit. Some funding was offered to Redland City Council in 2016 to upgrade the intersection to lights by the then Federal MP. However, as it is a State-owned road, the funding should have been offered to them to upgrade. As such council could not accept the funds. Cr Rowanne McKenzie
