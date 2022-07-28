Redland City Council's annual sponsorship program will support community groups across the bayside to carry out events and activities benefit the community and bring people together.
Round one of the annual Sponsorship Program is now open with a total funding pool of $160,000 to be dished out over two rounds this financial year.
Acting Mayor Julie Talty said the funds would support community-based events and initiatives across the Redlands.
"Council sponsorship helps local organisations, community groups and individuals run a diverse range of events, projects and initiatives that directly benefit our community," Cr Talty said.
"Sponsorship can take the form of either financial or in-kind support and I would encourage all event and activity organisers to consider applying for this support."
In the previous round $84,563 was shared amongst 10 community groups to hold events like the Coochiemudlo Island Mangrove Festival, the 2022 Cleveland Caravan, Camping, Boating and 4x4 expo, three races in the Queensland Triathlon Series at Raby Bay, and a community celebration at Redlands Netball Association.
Grants ranged from as low as $1230 up to $15,001 for groups hosting events.
Applications for round one of this year's Sponsorship Program are open until August 14.
There are categories for minor sponsorship (up to $15,000) and major sponsorship ($15,001 and over).
Activities that support and promote Quandamooka cultural awareness and inclusion activities such as dancers, cultural demonstrations and smoking ceremonies at sponsored events or activities can apply for additional funding up to $1500 per event.
A second sponsorship round will open in February 2023.
For eligibility criteria and to learn more about how to apply for sponsorship, visit Redland City Council's website or call 3829 8999.
