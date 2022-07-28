Redland City Bulletin

Applications open for Council's annual event sponsorship program

July 28 2022 - 5:00am
Visitors on a boat tour of mangroves at the Coochiemudlo Island Mangrove Festival sponsored by Redland City Council.

Redland City Council's annual sponsorship program will support community groups across the bayside to carry out events and activities benefit the community and bring people together.

