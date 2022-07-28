ENERGEX and firefighters are urging residents to watch out for power assets during hazard reduction burning on private property.
The warning comes as people use the winter months to clear vegetation in preparation for bushfire season.
Advertisement
Energex Work Group Leader Chris Pell said fire damage to power assets could cause a series of safety issues for the property owner and wider community.
"Hazard reduction burns are great for preventing future fire issues, however, if they get out of control, particularly around power poles and other assets on the electrical network, a much more serious safety issue could ensue," he said.
"If a power pole is burnt down it may not only drop powerlines onto people or livestock, it could also cut power to an entire district for extended periods.
"Just as troubling is a power pole that's only partially burnt because it will be significantly weakened and potentially snap during high winds or storm activity without warning."
Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner John Bolger said it was important for landowners to take precautions before carrying out hazard reduction burns.
"I urge landholders to be aware of their surrounds and remain vigilant to ensure you, your family and your property are kept safe while conducting any bushfire mitigation work," he said.
"To minimise the chances of fire damaging power poles and property, I would encourage property owners to trim or clear long grass, foliage and rubbish within a three-metre radius of any electricity infrastructure and to keep watch over controlled burns they carry out.
"If your council area is not currently drought declared, dampening the cleared three metre radius with water can also reduce the chances of accidental damage to property."
Landowners must obtain a permit to light fires larger than two metres on their property.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.